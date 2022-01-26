Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

VZ opened at $52.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.61. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Verizon Communications stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 1.1% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

