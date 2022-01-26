Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) issued its earnings results on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xerox had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE XRX opened at $19.98 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.59. Xerox has a one year low of $17.59 and a one year high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.73.

Get Xerox alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 424,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.93 per share, with a total value of $7,615,050.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.72 per share, with a total value of $102,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xerox stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

XRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded Xerox from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.