Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) issued its earnings results on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xerox had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE XRX opened at $19.98 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.59. Xerox has a one year low of $17.59 and a one year high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.73.
In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 424,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.93 per share, with a total value of $7,615,050.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.72 per share, with a total value of $102,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
XRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded Xerox from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.
About Xerox
Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.
