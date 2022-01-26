General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 EPS.

General Dynamics stock traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,771. The firm has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. General Dynamics has a twelve month low of $146.53 and a twelve month high of $214.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 40.86%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.92.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in General Dynamics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

