SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien expects that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SNC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. lifted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.69.

Shares of SNC opened at C$26.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.57 billion and a PE ratio of 274.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$32.82. SNC-Lavalin Group has a fifty-two week low of C$21.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.25.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.80 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 11th. SNC-Lavalin Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

