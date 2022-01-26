Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) PT Raised to $80.00 at Wedbush

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Wedbush from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.93% from the company’s previous close.

CUBI has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

CUBI stock opened at $59.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.97 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.88 and its 200 day moving average is $50.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.60.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The bank reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.02. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 63,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $3,722,153.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Issa sold 1,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $79,762.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 354,736 shares of company stock worth $20,779,296 over the last three months. 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUBI. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 64.8% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,104,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,053,000 after purchasing an additional 434,151 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 18.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,863,000 after buying an additional 242,377 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 97.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 418,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,106,000 after buying an additional 205,867 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 119.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 337,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,540,000 after buying an additional 183,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 53.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 421,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,430,000 after buying an additional 145,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.