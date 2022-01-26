Advisory Research Inc. Has $1.57 Million Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Advisory Research Inc. lessened its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,225 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 62.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,964,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,115,000 after buying an additional 1,900,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 649.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,088,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,112,000 after buying an additional 1,810,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7,908.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,638,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,550,000 after buying an additional 1,618,446 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 37.0% in the second quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 3,613,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,043,000 after purchasing an additional 975,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $17,272,000.

Shares of IGSB stock opened at $53.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.33. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.33 and a 12 month high of $55.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

