Advisory Research Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned 0.14% of Tenneco worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Tenneco by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Tenneco by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Tenneco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tenneco by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on TEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Tenneco from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of Tenneco stock opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65. The company has a market cap of $876.15 million, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average of $13.88. Tenneco Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $22.75.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Tenneco had a return on equity of 141.02% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tenneco Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenneco Profile

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.