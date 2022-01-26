Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Bought by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,515 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 711,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,943,000 after acquiring an additional 235,419 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $823,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 393,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,348,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,509,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

BMO has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

NYSE:BMO opened at $114.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $74.05 and a fifty-two week high of $120.13. The stock has a market cap of $74.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.58.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $1.041 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.