Cowen AND Company LLC Acquires New Shares in LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU)

Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in LDH Growth Corp I by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 60,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in LDH Growth Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,151,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in LDH Growth Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,000,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LDH Growth Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,902,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in LDH Growth Corp I by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 795,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,960,000 after purchasing an additional 371,653 shares in the last quarter.

LDHAU stock opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.92. LDH Growth Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $11.50.

LDH Growth Corp I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

