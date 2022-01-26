412,500 Shares in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI (NASDAQ:HCVIU) Bought by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI (NASDAQ:HCVIU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 412,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCVIU. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI in the third quarter valued at $1,035,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI in the third quarter valued at $2,985,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI in the third quarter valued at $29,551,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI in the third quarter valued at $746,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI in the third quarter valued at $90,495,000.

Get Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI alerts:

HCVIU opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCVIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI (NASDAQ:HCVIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.