Cowen AND Company LLC Makes New Investment in ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV)

Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned 0.35% of ACE Convergence Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ACE Convergence Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ACE Convergence Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. 56.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACEV stock opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.92.

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

