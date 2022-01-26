Advisory Research Inc. Acquires 15,935 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,265 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 15,935 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 0.08% of Matador Resources worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Matador Resources by 49,366.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,112,235 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,349,000 after buying an additional 2,107,965 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Matador Resources by 335.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 499,405 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,984,000 after buying an additional 711,708 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Matador Resources by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,493,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,784,000 after buying an additional 541,688 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Matador Resources by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 886,546 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,724,000 after buying an additional 386,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Matador Resources by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 560,270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,175,000 after buying an additional 313,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MTDR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $44.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $14.72 and a 12 month high of $47.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.66. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 4.34.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. Matador Resources had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $461.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $74,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Reynald Baribault bought 1,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,230 shares of company stock worth $264,226 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

