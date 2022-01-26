Cowen AND Company LLC Purchases 2,247 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 754,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in KeyCorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,583,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,702,000 after buying an additional 12,718 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in KeyCorp by 3.8% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 115,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in KeyCorp by 9.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 408,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,445,000 after buying an additional 34,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 27.3% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,051,000 after buying an additional 94,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KEY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays upped their target price on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.47. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $16.69 and a 52-week high of $27.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.47%.

In related news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $275,421.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 10,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $256,516.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,123 shares of company stock valued at $752,465. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

