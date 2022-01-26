Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 1,801 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 92.5% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 449.4% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 38.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 132.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan N. Story purchased 1,500 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $77.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $63.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.87 and its 200 day moving average is $76.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $81.08.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on D. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

