Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $3,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HUBB shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hubbell from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company.

HUBB stock opened at $187.27 on Wednesday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $149.07 and a 52-week high of $212.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

