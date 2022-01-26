Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $350,000 Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 82.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,583,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $435,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,841 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,044,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $548,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,800 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Valero Energy by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $339,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,298 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,094,000 after buying an additional 703,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,380,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $379,682,000 after buying an additional 697,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLO opened at $81.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.53 and its 200-day moving average is $71.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $86.58. The firm has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -359.63%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.93.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

