Qtron Investments LLC Sells 1,851 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Qtron Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 49.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LHX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 196,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $254.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.77.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $224.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.86. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.70 and a fifty-two week high of $246.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $216.30 and its 200 day moving average is $224.20.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

