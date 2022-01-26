Vident Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 0.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 13.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 68.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 33.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on IDEX in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $234.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.73.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total value of $3,482,591.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total value of $151,437.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $215.48 on Wednesday. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $185.23 and a twelve month high of $240.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 38.23%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

