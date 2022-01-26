Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $4.84 Million Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. cut its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,205 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $4,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Barings LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 143.4% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,584,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $537,900,000 after purchasing an additional 35,824 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in ANSYS by 9.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $321.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $383.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.76. The company has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.57, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $292.79 and a one year high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $445.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird cut ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $339.27.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

