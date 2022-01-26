Sit Investment Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 61.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 29,755 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after buying an additional 54,258 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Garmin by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,312 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $121.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.91. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $113.59 and a 52-week high of $178.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

GRMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.29.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

Further Reading: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.