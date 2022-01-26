Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $5.33 Million Stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 357,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 588,073 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $5,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 221,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 129.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 34.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 9.6% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RQI opened at $15.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.39. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $18.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.