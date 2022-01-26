Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 76,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 31.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 31.6% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $1,921,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 35.7% in the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 7,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OTIS. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.49.

Shares of OTIS opened at $82.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.94. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.28 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.80.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

