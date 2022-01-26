Extendicare Inc. (EXE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on February 15th

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

TSE EXE opened at C$7.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$636.79 million and a PE ratio of 19.70. Extendicare has a 1 year low of C$6.06 and a 1 year high of C$8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 470.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$310.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$305.80 million. Research analysts expect that Extendicare will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Laurentian dropped their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.75 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Extendicare in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$8.25 target price on shares of Extendicare in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.32.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

