Oppenheimer Cuts American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $200.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price dropped by Oppenheimer from $206.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AXP. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.11.

NYSE:AXP opened at $173.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $134.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.79. American Express has a 1-year low of $112.10 and a 1-year high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.31. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,688 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 685,525 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $112,152,000 after purchasing an additional 16,746 shares during the period. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its stake in American Express by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 22,781 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

