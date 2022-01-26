Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$17.80.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WEED shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America downgraded Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$24.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$51.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC downgraded Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$22.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays set a C$14.00 price target on Canopy Growth and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

WEED opened at C$9.31 on Wednesday. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of C$8.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.32, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a current ratio of 9.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.51.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

