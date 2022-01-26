Corning (NYSE:GLW) Announces Earnings Results

Corning (NYSE:GLW) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Corning updated its Q1 guidance to $0.48-0.53 EPS.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $39.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.40. The company has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Corning has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $46.82.

Get Corning alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.17.

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.