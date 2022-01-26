Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.63.

Several research firms have weighed in on KRC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

In other Kilroy Realty news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $71,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $900,400.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 104,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,255,000 after buying an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,128 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $63.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.80. Kilroy Realty has a 52 week low of $55.72 and a 52 week high of $74.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $232.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.76 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 71.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.94%.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

