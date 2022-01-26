Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.63.
Several research firms have weighed in on KRC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th.
In other Kilroy Realty news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $71,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $900,400.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $63.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.80. Kilroy Realty has a 52 week low of $55.72 and a 52 week high of $74.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $232.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.76 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 71.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.94%.
About Kilroy Realty
Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.
