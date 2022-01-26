Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.71 EPS

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.71), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Shares of CADE stock opened at $31.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.28. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $34.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CADE. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 82.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 814,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,001,000 after purchasing an additional 366,767 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CADE shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

