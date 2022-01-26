Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Receives Neutral Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their neutral rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.46 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZION. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.59.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $66.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $43.64 and a 1 year high of $71.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.74.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $325.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total transaction of $582,650.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $99,788.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,052 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,086. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 961.5% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

