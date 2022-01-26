Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 13.36%.

NASDAQ:BFST opened at $27.77 on Wednesday. Business First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $566.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, EVP Mark P. Folse sold 5,397 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $149,119.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Drew C. Brees acquired 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $100,775.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,293 shares of company stock valued at $434,726. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 9.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 8,399 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 76.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 12,879 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Business First Bancshares by 10.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Business First Bancshares by 14.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 114.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.46% of the company’s stock.

BFST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

