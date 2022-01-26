Sit Investment Associates Inc. Boosts Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 2,739.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 276,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,375 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $6,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AES by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,530,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,177,645,000 after purchasing an additional 516,234 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of AES by 20.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 53,143,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,385,536,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872,216 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AES by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,933,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,733,000 after purchasing an additional 294,385 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of AES by 1.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,496,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,799,000 after purchasing an additional 100,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of AES by 13.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,410,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,849,000 after purchasing an additional 645,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $12,472,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AES in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $22.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $21.54 and a 1 year high of $29.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.10.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. AES had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.158 dividend. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

AES Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

