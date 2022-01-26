Kings Point Capital Management Has $97,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 441,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after buying an additional 17,489 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,613,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,487,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $67.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.77. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $66.48 and a 52-week high of $79.23.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

