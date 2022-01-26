Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $149.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

TRMK opened at $33.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.90. Trustmark has a 1-year low of $27.23 and a 1-year high of $36.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.95.

In other Trustmark news, Director Tracy T. Conerly sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $48,535.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Trustmark by 5.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

