Achmea Investment Management B.V. Takes Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,124 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 254.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,050,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,246,000 after purchasing an additional 754,475 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,932,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 253,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 97,622 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,156,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,043,000 after purchasing an additional 365,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 968,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,822,000 after purchasing an additional 52,545 shares during the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

HBAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.69.

In related news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 181,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $2,892,472.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total value of $54,401.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 361,530 shares of company stock worth $5,829,021. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HBAN opened at $15.52 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.87 and its 200-day moving average is $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.26%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.