Assetmark Inc. Has $79.76 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 915,360 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,322 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $79,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 183.5% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of ORCL opened at $82.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock has a market cap of $219.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.79. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.21 and a 12-month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.96.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.