Lavaca Capital LLC Buys 5,323 Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust comprises about 0.2% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Lavaca Capital LLC owned about 0.45% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 14.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 16.4% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 48,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,818 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 35.6% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 200,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EVN opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0477 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

