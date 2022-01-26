Assetmark Inc. Acquires 20,010 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 740,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,010 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $99,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,866.7% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3,076.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 141.2% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $124.51 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $142.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.41.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.