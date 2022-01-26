Assetmark Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 867.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,190,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,964,448 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.68% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $85,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,029,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,132,000 after buying an additional 74,629 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 28,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 689,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,890,000 after buying an additional 35,119 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,797,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,110,000 after purchasing an additional 84,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 220,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,596,000 after purchasing an additional 34,273 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYV opened at $40.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.32. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $33.72 and a one year high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.