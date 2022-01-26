Assetmark Inc. Grows Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 19.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,600,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 260,414 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $136,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 34,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 64,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWB opened at $75.94 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.38 and a fifty-two week high of $92.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.11.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.