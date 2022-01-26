Lavaca Capital LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Lavaca Capital LLC increased its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 40.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after buying an additional 33,696 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Chemours by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Chemours by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,215,572 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,102,000 after purchasing an additional 35,804 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Chemours by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,097 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 29,731 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 10,246 shares in the last quarter. 72.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Chemours news, SVP David C. Shelton sold 9,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $294,009.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 17,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $521,837.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,336 shares of company stock worth $3,806,890. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CC. UBS Group increased their target price on Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chemours currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.89.

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $33.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.98 and its 200 day moving average is $32.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.04. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $38.87.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 72.01% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

