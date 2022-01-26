Panther Metals (LON:PALM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.61

Panther Metals PLC (LON:PALM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.61 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 9.61 ($0.13), with a volume of 598145 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.60 ($0.14).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 12.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of £6.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80.

Panther Metals Company Profile (LON:PALM)

Panther Metals PLC invests in and acquires projects in the natural resources sector. It engages in developing the Bear Lake project, which explores for gold and volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits that consists of 69 claim units covering 42 square kilometers located in Ontario, Canada. It holds interests in the Schreiber-Pyramid property; and the Marrakai Gold project exploration licence application covering an area of 13.4 square kilometers located in the highly-prospective Pine Creek Orogen, Northern Territory, Australia.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Panther Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panther Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.