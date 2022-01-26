Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.40

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.40 and last traded at $19.91, with a volume of 5034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.60.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.31. The company has a current ratio of 26.71, a quick ratio of 26.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $970.69 million, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 2.33.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 25,225 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $847,055.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 65,673 shares of company stock worth $2,218,215 in the last quarter. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Replimune Group in the second quarter worth $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Replimune Group in the second quarter worth $86,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Replimune Group in the third quarter worth $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 26.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 455.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

