Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Sets New 52-Week High at $350.00

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (LON:KOS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 350 ($4.72) and last traded at GBX 340 ($4.59), with a volume of 7275 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 316 ($4.26).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KOS. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from GBX 390 ($5.26) to GBX 400 ($5.40) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays raised shares of Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 395 ($5.33) target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 847.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 281.05.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

