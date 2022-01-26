Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $4.82 Per Share

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Independent Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.82 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.51. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Independent Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.22 EPS.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.53. Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $84.29 on Wednesday. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $68.14 and a 12 month high of $99.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.20%.

In other Independent Bank news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $85,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $737,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in Independent Bank by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 20,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 92,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

