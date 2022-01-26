FY2022 EPS Estimates for 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Increased by Analyst

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of 1st Source in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.70 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.67.

Get 1st Source alerts:

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 32.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

SRCE stock opened at $50.87 on Wednesday. 1st Source has a twelve month low of $38.73 and a twelve month high of $52.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is 26.90%.

In related news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.14 per share, for a total transaction of $94,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of 1st Source by 68.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 3.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in 1st Source by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in 1st Source by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in 1st Source by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 31,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.