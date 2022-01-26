H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$268.79 million during the quarter.

