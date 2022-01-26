Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) were up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.53 and last traded at $42.53. Approximately 14,504 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 590,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.16.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RCII. Zacks Investment Research cut Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.41.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 47.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This is a boost from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is 47.72%.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick purchased 15,000 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $667,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 21.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,813,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,768 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 12.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,872,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,782,000 after purchasing an additional 901,410 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,344,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,439,000 after purchasing an additional 528,848 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,021,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,852,000 after acquiring an additional 400,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,953,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

