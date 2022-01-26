Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

BDT opened at C$9.40 on Wednesday. Bird Construction has a 1-year low of C$8.10 and a 1-year high of C$10.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$504.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$9.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.63.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$621.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$633.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Bird Construction will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

BDT has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “na” rating and issued a C$13.50 target price on shares of Bird Construction in a research report on Monday. CIBC raised their target price on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on Bird Construction from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.29.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

