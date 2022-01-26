Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd.

Hope Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 3.7% over the last three years. Hope Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 33.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hope Bancorp to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.1%.

NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $17.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.17. Hope Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $17.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.49.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 29.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $146.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Hope Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HOPE shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hope Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 203,959 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Hope Bancorp worth $7,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

