Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.96 Per Share

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) – Piper Sandler issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Renewable Energy Group in a report released on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $2.96 per share for the year.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.66 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

REGI has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Renewable Energy Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.32.

REGI stock opened at $40.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.32. Renewable Energy Group has a 12-month low of $37.63 and a 12-month high of $117.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.73.

In related news, CAO Todd Samuels sold 3,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $286,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REGI. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 170.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 360.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 768.8% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

